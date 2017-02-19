'Old MacDonald Had a Banjo'

This children's show imagines a farm full of songs bursting out to entertain, educate and involve the audience in singing, movement and silliness.

Folk musician Paul Imholte plays the part of Old MacDonald as he sings original and classic children's songs. During the show Imholte will play fiddle, guitar, hammered dulcimer, autoharp, cello, harmonica, spoons, jaw harp, and, of course, banjo. Children and adults alike will leave the show singing and enjoying this energetic program

This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see the calendar at https://www.alslib.info/calendar.