Medallion hunt starts today (Feb. 2)

The medallion hunt kicks off Thursday, Feb. 2. Tune in to WKLK 96.5 FM or WKLK 1230 AM for daily clues between 7:25-7:35 a.m. Clues will also be posted on the websites for Cloquet Community Education, the city of Cloquet and WKLK after noon daily.

The medallion will be hidden on public land in the Cloquet area. No climbing, scaling or digging will be required to find the 4x6-inch medallion. It will not be within 10 feet of water or a roadway.

Although citizens under 18 may search for the medallion, the prizes must be redeemed by an adult 18 or older.