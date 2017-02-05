Washington Elementary in Cloquet was awarded a $4,800 Rural and Community Art Project grant to work with artist Adam Swanson to create a 13-foot x 8-foot mural based on the local landscape and animals of the Lake Superior Water Basin. The artist will give short presentations to students in grades K-5 who will aid in concept development and create small paintings to be used to border the main body of the mural.

The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council is a regional nonprofit that has been encouraging local arts development in northeastern Minnesota through arts funding and services for over 35 years.

