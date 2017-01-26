Food for Thought combines food with fundraising

Vendors offered a large variety of food, from traditional wild rice soup to the more unusual bison sirloin on sweet potato pancakes. Cold One Liquor offered wine and beer samples.

Several Carlton County businesses like Jim & Jo’s, Warming House and Mom’s Best Baklava took part as well Lake Avenue Cafe and Northern Waters Smokehaus from Duluth.

Guest speaker Michelle Lee reminded guests the event was a fundraiser for scholarships at FDLTCC.

“All of the money here tonight is dedicated to student scholarships,” said FDLTCC president Larry Anderson. “This could make a difference in somebody’s life. The scholarship could be the one thing that helps a student stay in school, whether it's a battery for the car or gas money to get here, whatever.”

Volunteer and FDLTCC Foundation board member Barb Wyman said she did not feel guilty encouraging guests to dig deep in the depths of their pockets to purchase at least one raffle ticket for a $1,000 travel voucher drawing.

“The lucky winner, Christiane Conklin, will be enjoying a vacation with her husband, Ryan, who is a student at FDLTCC,” said Mary Soyring, Foundation board member.

The Golden Spoon Award went to Seven Fires Steakhouse for their Chicken with Thai Peanut Sauce over Basmati Rice.

“I am so full,” said Mindy Plaisted, one of the 250-plus guests who attended. “Everything here is so good.”

This year the event raised over $19,000 for student scholarships, surpassing last year's total of $17,000.