One Act back for second act at CHS

Last year, Cloquet High School resurrected the One-Act Play after going years without taking part in the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) annual One Act competition. This year, One Act returns for a second time, with the fun-filled comedy, “How to Kiss a Girl,” written by Dan Bradford. Dan Stein and Jodi Hodgson return as directors with a cast and crew of 18 students. Prior to the first round of MSHSL competition on Jan. 28 at Duluth East High School, there will be just one public performance of the show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Cloquet High School. Tickets are free, but donations will be accepted to offset production costs. The public is invited to attend.