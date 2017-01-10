Enjoy Morrison music + art at Cloquet library
Experience the stunning paintings of noted American artist George Morrison in a visual sequence accompanied by the relaxing jazz guitar music performed by the artist’s musician son, Briand Morrison, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cloquet Public Library. Briand’s performance consists of 12 original jazz compositions accompanying 128 images of George Morrison, many of which will be seen for the first time in this program.
“Musical Impressions: The Art of George Morrison and Music of Briand Morrison," is sponsored by the Arrowhead Library System and was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.