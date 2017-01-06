Geodome coming to Carlton County

Ever heard of a portable planetarium? Courtesy of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, area residents can get up close with the stars in the Planetarium Geodome from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Carlton County Transportation Building at 1630 County Road 61, Carlton. The dome features an immersive learning environment where participants will experience a planetarium show and “interact with the stars,” according to a press release from the University of Minnesota Extension. Cost is $5. Pre-registration is necessary because class size is limited, so call 219-384-3511 to reserve a spot.