Get in the Halloween spirit with a trip to the theatre

Upon arrival, theatergoers will be immediately immersed in the Halloween spirit because the whole theater and art gallery are decorated.

“As you enjoy the artwork and refreshments in the gallery you will feel like you are a part of the show,” said County Seat General Manager Joel Soukkala. “The show itself has a bit of humor and only enough horror to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Tickets are still available for the Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. performances. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com.