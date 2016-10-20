‘Paul Bunyan: Loggin’ Legends and Lore!’ planned at library

The program includes fast, fun and fact-filled, exciting and outrageous tales from the Paul Bunyan legend. Ward recreates characters from Paul Bunyan’s era such as “Ole, the Big Swede” and “Hot Biscuit Slim,” the camp cook. Kids will love seeing giant recreations of some authentic Paul Bunyan artifacts such as Paul’s baby bottle, toothpick and a giant mosquito from his famous tale of “The Giant Mosquitobees!” If they’re not careful, kids may also learn about the logging/lumber industry that helped to build the communities where they now live. Audiences of all ages will enjoy this program.

Ward is an actor, director and writer. He created “Paul Bunyan” to introduce audience’s young and old to American folklore. Ward has been acting for over 20 years in Chicago and Minneapolis and internationally as an actor director for Paramount Parks Star Trek franchise.

This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.