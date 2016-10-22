Minnesota’s Stately Spirits: Hear stories, legends and tales from haunted places
"Minnesota’s Stately Spirits” is interactive theater designed to advance literacy in a very creepy way. Attendees will learn about some of Minnesota’s most renowned haunted places and experience strange phenomena with artifacts that have been retrieved from these sites.
The public is invited to attend at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the large meeting room at the Cloquet Public Library. You will hear stories, see displays, investigate phenomena, and discover books and research from locations well-documented as having a link with the dead.
How did the term “wake” originate? What was a “safety coffin?” Can a wooden toy box hold the spirit of a young boy who died mysteriously?
These and many more questions will be addressed in the course of a heart-pounding and fascinating journey toward the unknown!
For questions, call the library at 218-879-1531.