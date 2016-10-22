The public is invited to attend at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the large meeting room at the Cloquet Public Library. You will hear stories, see displays, investigate phenomena, and discover books and research from locations well-documented as having a link with the dead.

How did the term “wake” originate? What was a “safety coffin?” Can a wooden toy box hold the spirit of a young boy who died mysteriously?

These and many more questions will be addressed in the course of a heart-pounding and fascinating journey toward the unknown!

For questions, call the library at 218-879-1531.