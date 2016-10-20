‘Something Wicked’ is coming to Carlton County

“Something Wicked This Way Comes” is a 1962 dark fantasy novel written by Ray Bradbury. The title was taken directly from a line in Act IV of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”: “By the pricking of my thumbs something wicked this way comes!”

The County Seat Theater Company presents this haunting and heartening adaptation for the stage by Bradbury opening this week.

It tells the tale of two best friends, Jim Nightshade (portrayed by AJ Maijala) and Will Halloway (Bridger McCorison) and their nightmarish experience with a travelling carnival that comes to their Midwestern town one October. It is a tale of fantasy and horror analyzing the conflicting natures of good against evil which exists within us all.

“Good prevails in the end, not with supernatural or physical powers, but with purity of heart,” said co-director Ruthie Breuer. “The carnival feeds on people’s pain and sorrow. Self-centered desires and wishes are portrayed as the base of human malice and unhappiness because they bind people to the blessings of life with an unattainable dream. It is through the words of love that each character is able to defeat the fear and power of the evil carnival and the hold it has over them.”

“The whole theater is decked out for the Halloween season,” said County Seat General Manager Joel Soukkala. “As you enjoy the artwork and refreshments in the gallery you will feel like you are a part of the show. The show itself has a bit of humor and only enough horror to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

The County Seat Theater Company will present performances Oct. 21-23 and 27-30 at the Encore Performing Arts Center, 2035 Highway 33 (on Frontage Road) in Cloquet. Performances are at 7 p.m. except Sunday performances at 2 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com.