Find your hoppy place at Moose Lake Brewery

It’s been a long time coming, but Carlton County is welcoming its first home-grown brewery in Moose Lake this month.

The brewery business has been busily hopping with activity in the last few years. That’s exactly what the new owners of Moose Lake Brewery — Janet Anderson, Paul Christensen and Shawn Wigg — discovered when they decided to open a brewery in 2015.

Instead of opening in six months as originally planned, they were just receiving their permits. Then they had to wait for their new equipment. Once the new equipment arrived they discovered the instructions were not in English but in Chinese, and had to figure out how to solve that problem.

“The equipment that we ordered was constantly delayed,” explained Anderson. “The brewing industry has really boomed, so the people who are manufacturing are delayed in getting parts to make the equipment. Once you decide to open a brewery you are a number on an extensive list. First you have to get your federal license before you can get approved, which took us just over six months to get our license. Then you have to go through the state, which was another six to eight weeks and then you go through the city. It is a tremendous process.”

Anderson, who takes care of the finances, learned the brewery business along with partners Christensen and brewmaster Wigg as they began the process last year. Christensen brought his knowledge and equipment to make signs and graphics and he is also in charge of social media for the brewery. All three tend bar.

“The learning process is incredible,” Anderson said laughing. “I knew nothing about a brewery. Except I like drinking it!”

Her ale of choice is the blonde ale because it's not as hoppy as other ales.

The original plan in 2015 was to have the business up and running in December, then reality hit. Permits were slow. All of the owners had day jobs in addition to working on the building. They did all of the remodeling themselves, except for wiring and plumbing.

The owners, with friends and family, decided to meet one night a week after work and remodel until about 10 p.m. and weekends when needed. The renovations moved at a decent pace as the permits moved at a snail's pace.

Originally the building had been a wide open warehouse in the front and a home in the rear. Now the warehouse has been transformed into a brewery filled with shiny silver vats and kegs while the former living area is the bar and seating area which overlook Moosehead Lake.

“We did extra remodeling that adds more character to the building while we waited for the licenses,” Andeson said. “I am really glad we did that.”

They have several custom-made art pieces hanging on the walls as well as old photos of the Moose Lake area which are available for sale. The proceeds from the old photos will go to the Moose Lake Historical Society. T-shirts, which are custom made at the brewery, are available for sale also.

The group spent many late nights building walls, the bar area and decorating the building with products from local vendors during those long months.

The beautiful bar top is the one item that is not from a local vendor, rather they found it online. It was originally one long piece of wood and Wigg cut it to fit the small bar area.

Wigg used a lathe to take the small scrap of bar top that was left over to make the tap handles, including mini kegs on the top.

“We thought the equipment would be in last November,” Wigg said. “It just came in late June and early July.

“We spent a lot of time waiting for things.”

Wigg had past experience making homemade brew but he needed to take those recipes and multiply them for the much larger batches. Wigg toured many states and breweries so he did not come into the process blind.

There was much trial and error in the beginning that resulted in some of the batches being tossed out.

Throwing out a vat of ale now cost the owners about $680 each time versus only $25 to $50 for a home brew.

“You need to be over the trial and error period and be confidant with the with beer you're making before you start,” Wigg advised. “That's the hardest part.”

To make one one batch is a time-consuming process. Wigg makes two brews a day on Wednesdays which makes for a long 14-hour day.

“It takes 12 days to make stout and ferment it. After we ferment it we age it,” explained Wigg. “It’s one of the beers we make that we cannot serve green. We have not tried sour beers yet, they are popular right now.”

The owners are planning on to keep four ales on tap. They also decided to have a “soft opening” beginning the end of August to test the waters, before inviting the world. They had just one ale at that point.

Now the business is hopping with activity as several of the ales are available, Wigg said.

Currently they have a blonde ale, an Extra Pale Ale (EPA) and India Pale Ale (IPA), with a stout on the way in a few weeks.

Crawlers, a 24 ½ ounce to-go can just became available Tuesday and Wigg said customers really like them.

The official grand opening for the brewery is noon Saturday, Oct. 22.

The next closest brewery is Bent Paddle Brewing Co., 45 miles away in Duluth.

Moose Lake Brewery is open Monday through Thursday noon until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m.