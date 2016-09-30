Northland makes ‘Much Ado About Shakespeare!’

In October, a rare original First Folio edition of Shakespeare's plays, printed in 1623, goes on exhibit at the Tweed Museum of Art at the University of Minnesota Duluth. The exhibition is on loan from the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., in partnership with the Cincinnati Museum Center and the American Library Association.

Cloquet Public Library will screen five film adaptations of Shakespeare's plays in connection with the exhibit, which is expected to draw attendees from throughout the state of Minnesota.

In addition, the Cloquet Library Reading Club will host Dr. Krista Sue-Lo Twu, associate professor of Medieval and Renaissance Literature in the Department of English at UMD, as guest presenter at its Oct. 17 discussion of Shakespeare's "The Tempest."

"The Tempest" appears as the first play in the First Folio collection, which was compiled a few years after Shakespeare's death by fellow writers and shareholders in Shakespeare's acting company. The play's place of prominence is thought to reflect that it was Shakespeare's last romance and his farewell to the theater.

Kenneth Branagh's 1993 film of "Much Ado About Nothing" kicks off the film festivities at 6:30 p.m Monday, Oct. 3. The romantic comedy shifts the action of the play to 19th Century Italy, celebrating the sunlit Tuscan countryside in place of a Renaissance-period Sicily. Widely popular upon its theatrical release, "Much Ado About Nothing" reignited filmmakers' interest in Shakespeare, with a spate of celebrated adaptations to follow. A gift certificate to Bearaboo Coffee will be awarded as a door prize.

Other plays in the Cloquet film series are Franco Zeffirelli's "Hamlet" with Mel Gibson as a particularly vigorous Danish prince; "Forbidden Planet," a classic sci-fi film that reimagines "The Tempest" on a distant planet; "Julius Caesar," pairing a surprisingly effective Marlon Brando with Shakespeare veteran John Gielgud; and an eerily atmospheric "Macbeth" directed by Roman Polanski.

A complete schedule of events at the library follows.

Monday, October 3, 6:30 p.m.

"Much Ado About Nothing" with Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson (2 hours)

Monday, October 10, 6:15 p.m.

"Hamlet" directed by Franco Zeffirelli, with Mel Gibson (2 hrs., 15 minutes)

Monday, October 17, 6:30 p.m. Cloquet Library Reading Club discusses William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," with a presentation by Krista Sue-Lo Twu.

Tuesday, October 18, 6:30 p.m.

"Forbidden Planet," classic sci-fi feature re-imagining "The Tempest." (100 minutes)

Tuesday, October 25, 6:30 p.m.

"Julius Caesar" with Marlon Brando and John Gielgud (2 hours)

Monday, October 31, 6:15 p.m.

"Macbeth" directed by Roman Polanski. (2 hrs., 20 mins.)

First Folio! The Book that Gave Us Shakespeare is touring all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The First Folio Duluth exhibit runs from Oct. 4-26.