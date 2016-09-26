Community works together for ‘God’s Work, Our Hands’

Kevin and his son Owen Brenner from Zion Lutheran Church help with yardwork at the home of a client of Volunteer Services of Carlton County during Saturday’s community service day, “God’s Work, Our Hands.” Contributed Photo

Nancy Sauer from Our Savior's Lutheran Church (from left), Dorine and Tim Houck from Zion Lutheran Church and Phil Marquis from Queen of Peace Catholic Church take a break from working during "God's Work, Our Hands" community day of service. Contributed Photo

Evie and A.J. towed branches to a small trailer overflowing with weeds and shrub trimmings. Meanwhile their fathers trimmed an expanse of hedge with pruning shears and an electric hedge trimmer. Others were busy mowing and weeding making the yard a beehive of activity. All of these folks were participating in a “God’s Work Our Hands” community day of service.

On Sunday Sept. 18, three Cloquet churches combined forces for a focused day of community service. Over 200 volunteers from Zion Lutheran Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and Queen of Peace Catholic Church spread out into the community prepared to work. As a result of this energetic community outreach effort, several area citizens received help on winter preparations for their gardens and yards or assistance with painting projects. Volunteer Services of Carlton County facilitated many of these connections.

In addition, happy helping hands were applied in Cloquet and Carlton weeding gardens, laying mulch, painting picnic tables, cleaning up roadsides and preparing the community garden site. Members from the three churches also worked together preparing various mission packs such as school kits, health kits and baby kits while they enjoyed fellowship. A lunch was also served to all volunteers as part of this special day. All generations were represented in this effort with families working together with retirees and youth groups.

“It was a beautiful fall day for serving community and neighbors,” said Mary Krohn, one of the event’s organizers.