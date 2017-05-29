Farmers Market anticipates season opener

As always, we will open our season with a wonderful plant sale. Garden plants of many varieties will be available, many of them heirloom and organic. You can find unique varieties and plants adapted to our growing season. You will find many welcome additions to your home and garden. Lovely canned goods to grace your table, and crafts to tickle your fancy. Our opening days this season are:

• Saturday, June 3, in Cloquet, located in front of Premiere Theatres. Expanded hours are 9 a.m. to noon with early bird sales after 8 a.m.

• Tuesday, June 6, in Carlton, located at the Four Seasons Event Center. Expanded hours are 3-6 pm.

We as vendors strive to find ways to improve our service to the community. Did you know that the vendors at the CCFM donated almost 600 pounds of quality produce to our local Salvation Army food shelf during the 2016 season? We want to share our knowledge and lifestyle with our patrons, and especially with their children. In return we hope that you will make the farmers market a regular spot on your weekly calendar.

Until next time...happy gardening!