Military Mail

Stavang completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Stavang is the son of Lori Erickson of Cloquet and Aaron Stavang of Holyoke, grandson of Gerald and Marcia Stavang of Wrenshall, and nephew of Addie and Steve Stavang of Wrenshall. He is also the brother of Eric Stavang.

Stavang graduated in 2015 from Wrenshall High School.