Pet of the week

Sweet, quiet Spaghetti. Even though she is part of our barn cat program, we feel in the right "home" she would be a very nice companion. We continue to work with her to let her know not all humans are going to cause her harm. If you have the patience and love to give she may be the pal you are looking for. She is a lovely, young domestic female shorthair mix and the adoption fee is only $25 for Spaghetti. If you would like more information, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.