Pet of the Week

Oreo is a 2-year-old Border collie mix who came to Friends of Animals two weeks ago from a rescue in Denison, Texas. She loves lots of attention, enjoys the company of other dogs, walks very nicely on a lease and has excellent potty manners. She is pretty energetic and would love to go to a new home that is pretty active. However, she doesn't do well around cats as she chases them and is unsure how to act around them. For more information or if you have questions, call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655 or visit foaonline.org.