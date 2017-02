Chevy, a rescue in Denison, Texas, is a 1- to 2-year-old male shepherd/labrador mix. He's having a tough time in his kennel because he loves being around people and other animals. He walks very nicely on a leash, loves attention, and is loving and sweet! He would do very well with children of all ages. He is neutered, up to date on vaccines, micro-chipped and heartworm tested. If you would like more information, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655!