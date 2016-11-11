Pet of the Week

Miss Addison arrived to FOA with four nursing kittens. She has been a sweetheart from the beginning and has the sweetest voice. She loves to be petted and loved up. She will even give you sweet head butts if you’re lucky! Addison would do well in pretty much any home and is only about 2 to 3 years old so she has a long happy life in front of her! She adores other cats and watches over them as if they were her own. Please come meet this retired gorgeous mama and consider adding her to your family! For more information or questions, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.