Volunteer Highlight: God’s Work, Our Hands

Locally, Zion Lutheran Church launched GWOH in 2014. What began as a group of about 75 people linking arms to serve the community has blossomed into an inter-denominational day of service. This year on Sept. 18, over 250 people from three local churches united to serve our community and people across the globe.

In Cloquet there were several projects to choose from, so almost anyone of any age or ability could participate. Some volunteers painted and did yard work. Other volunteers sewed sun dresses from pillowcases and shorts from T-shirts for Haiti. The rest rolled bandages or assembled numerous care kits to be distributed by Seafarer’s Friend and Lutheran World Relief.

GWOH is not only a day to serve, but it is a day the volunteers truly enjoy. One family commented, “We just love it and look forward to it every year!” They appreciate that it is a service activity the whole family, including young children, can participate in together. Others express they enjoy hanging out with friends and making new friends. Whatever the reason, it is a great way to have fun while making a positive difference in our community and around the world.

Are you interested in becoming part of this growing movement? Mark your calendars now for Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 as the next local GWOH Sunday. You don’t need to be a church member to participate. Contact the Zion Lutheran Church office at 218-879-4647 for more information and see how you can help.