River is a 6-month-old sweetheart who arrived at the shelter as a stray in June and is still waiting for his forever home! He enjoys playing with all the kittens in his room. River does very well with children and would love to snuggle up to you and keep you warm at night. Please come meet River and consider giving him the forever home he deserves! If you would like more information or have questions, please visit foaonline.org or call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655.