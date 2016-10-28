Holy cops and robbers, Batman! It’s the Pumpkin Run!

This year’s race — sponsored by Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College — saw the second-largest field in Pumpkin Run race history, including 368 registered runners and walkers. The race featured a former men’s division champion capturing the overall men’s title and a first-time champion winning the women’s overall title, plus one age-group record on a great morning for running.

"I give the Pumpkin Run a 10," said Sarah Stahl, a first-time Pumpkin Run participant from Gilbert, Minn. "Kudos to a well-organized, well-executed race. Extra kudos to the timing crew for the emails with our race results sent within five minutes of finishing, and the email with great finish line photos the same evening blew me away! Thank you again for a great race, we look forward to running again next year!"

The race course started on campus and then followed 14th Street going south to the Valley View neighborhood and then turned around on Harner Lane and returned along 14th Street to the campus.

Six-time Pumpkin Run champion Eric Hartmark (in a costume inspired by David Bowie) of Duluth finished first with a time of 16:49 and Sara Cherne of Duluth set a new time of 27:58 in the women's 60-69 age group. A first-time Pumpkin Run champion was crowned in the women's overall division — Samantha Anderson of Wrenshall passed frontrunner Stephanie Wisniewski of Duluth in the final steps of the race for the win.

Race participants helped celebrate the theme and season of the Pumpkin Run event by wearing costumes or orange and black clothing.

Competition was keen for the coveted Best Costume awardswith the winners including the Andrew Kozelouzek family of Cloquet in their Star Wars outfits, the “flies with ties” crew representing Cloquet Middle School, Shelley DeCaigny and Kristin Clark of Cloquet as 1980s fitness gurus Richard Simmons and Jane Fonda, Alvin Savela from Duluth and his “box of crayons,” and the foursome of “pink flying pigs” made up of Jillian and Justine Anderson of Wright and Megan and Julia Hattenberger of Barnum. Rayanna Kehtel and Ember Kehtel of Duluth won the final costume prize as a pumpkin and ghost.

The Pumpkin Run course is certified by U.S. Track and Field and the results count for points in the annual Minnesota Runner of the Year standings.

Complete race results are available at www.gopherstateevents.com and a photo gallery is posted on the college Facebook page.

*************************

PHOTOS BY JAMIE LUND

TEXT BY TOM URBANSKI AND JAMIE LUND