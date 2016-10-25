Statistics, the Blarney, and ‘I know you!’

I suspect that most everyone knows the chance (probability) of flipping a coin to show up heads is 50 percent. But, what is the probability of encountering someone you know, in a random foreign location?

Well, one way to approach the math calculation is to represent each person as a circle of diameter 40 cm (the approximate width of one’s waist), and then assume this circle is randomly moving around on an area equal to the surface area of the Earth (1.7 x 1018 cm2 (the size of about 1,700,000,000,000,000,000 thumb postage stamps!!!!). Let’s then assume the population of the Earth is 7 billion (7 x 109 ‘circles’ on Earth’s surface), but only 10 percent of them are traveling overseas (700 million “circles”). Then, the probability of 2 circles randomly “bumping” into one another is roughly … well hmmm, Hugely Small (for the benefit of you math nerds, and my former students: … I think??).

I was touring the British Isles recently (Oct. 2016) on a celebratory retirement trip. As I walked into the Blarney Castle to climb to the top and kiss the “Stone of Eloquence” (aka the Blarney Stone), I was confronted by a distinguished couple walking out of the castle entrance.

The fellow stopped, looked at me, and said: “There’s someone I know!”

I looked back in surprise and said, “Well, Doc Riess (‘my’ former personal physician!), how are you?”

By “chance,” he too, was enjoying a celebratory retirement trip with his wife and in-laws. An amazing, almost improbable, “coincidence of encounter.” (Incidentally, I believe the Doc came out $5 ahead on that improbability!)