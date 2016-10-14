Suicide Memorial Walk raises awareness

Mike Waldron, executive director for 23rd Veteran (http://23rdveteran.org/), shared his history of working through Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which led to his passion for developing a local non-profit that is creating a long-term successful transition for veterans with traumatic experiences. Sara Langhorst, who lost her son to suicide in 2014, shared her story as a parent survivor. Megan Alama from Carlton County Public Health and Human Services explained the School Linked Mental Health program in some of the Carlton County schools, and Amanda Radtke of the Human Development Center shared information about crisis appointment availability and local grief support groups.

“Special thanks to parent survivor Jo Angell for her planning of the event,” said Meghann Levitt, SHIP and NE MN TXT4LIFE coordinator, adding that a number of area businesses also donated to the event.

Anyone interested in joining the Carlton County Suicide Prevention Task Force can contact Levitt at 218-879-4511.