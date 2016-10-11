Nominations open for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Everyone remembers a favorite teacher, someone who motivates and inspires students for a lifetime. Minnesotans have the opportunity again this fall to nominate that unique educator for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Nominations are open through Nov. 15 and can be submitted online by accessing a simple nomination form on www.educationminnesota.org. The 2017 Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony May 7, 2017, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America. The Minnesota Teacher of the Year also becomes Minnesota’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.

Eligible nominees must meet these criteria:

Teach in a public or nonpublic Pre-K through 12th-grade school, working at least 50 percent of the time directly with students.

Hold a bachelor’s degree and a Minnesota teaching license.

Have completed three years of teaching by the nomination deadline.

Intend to teach during the 2017-18 school year.

Anyone may nominate a teacher. Self-nominations are also accepted.

The state program has been highly successful nationally – Minnesota ranks second behind California with four National Teachers of the Year.

For more information or to receive a nomination form, call Megan McKeen at 651-292-4872 or 800-652-9073.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, McDonald’s Restaurants of Minnesota, Radisson Blu Mall of America and United Educators Credit Union.