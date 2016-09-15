Meet the legendary Bob McDonald and author Swenson

Author Melody Swenson's major interest in her writing focuses on the value of community, athletic, and history in our area. Through research and interviews, she has chronicled the life and times of athletes from throughout northeastern Minnesota. Her book “Champions of Carlton County—State Tournament Teams” (2008) focuses on the towns and individuals of Carlton County who were state high school champions or runners-up in boys and girls sports. Swenson furthered her research to include the remainder of Minnesota’s Arrowhead in her book “Champions of Minnesota’s Arrowhead—Boys Basketball State Tournament Teams” (2013).

During her research and interview process Swenson got to know legendary basketball coach Bob McDonald, the most winning coach in Minnesota history. His career spanned 59 years, including leading teams from McGregor, Barnum and Chisholm. McDonald’s many accolades and accomplishments include being a member of the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame, Minnesota Coaches Association Hall of Fame and his 2014 induction into the National High School Hall of Fame. In his career, McDonald and his teams compiled a record of 1,012-428, including 11 Minnesota state tournament appearances and three state championships.

In 2014, McDonald and Swenson collaborated to tell his story in “Travels and Tribulations—A Coach’s Journey.” In this book McDonald shares his own personal history, his thoughts on the game of basketball and his beliefs in the value of community and family.

You are invited to join Swenson and McDonald for a program about the history of high school athletics in northeastern Minnesota and the timeless impact that sports has on individuals and communities. This program complements the museum's current exhibit "The Power of Pins," featuring numerous school athletic pins.

After the program, books will be available for sale and autographing, and refreshments will be served. Regular admission is $2 for adults, $1 for children under 12, and free admission for children under 5 and Carlton County Historical Society members. The museum is handicapped accessible and air conditioned. For more information, call 218-879-1938.