Six Cloquet-area students in Minnesota Ballet's 'Nutcracker'

Grace Lavan, a sixth-grader at Queen of Peace School in Cloquet, appears as a mouse warrior, and Cadence Niemi, third-grader at Washington Elementary, appears as a caroler on Friday and Sunday.

Kirsten Rye, an Esko High School junior, appears in "Waltz of the Snowflakes" on Friday and Sunday and in "Waltz of the Flowers" in all performances, and as the teddy bear on Saturday.

Madison Slygh, a fifth-grader at Esko's Winterquist Elementary School, appears as a Mother Ginger child, and Ainsley Rauner, a fourth-grader at Winterquist, appears as a caroler on Friday and Sunday

Natalya Kacer, a fifth-grader at Wrenshall Elementary School, appears as a soldier on Saturday.

Tickets may be purchased at the DECC ticket office and at all Ticketmaster outlets. For more information, visit minnesotaballet.org, or call the Minnesota Ballet at 218-529-3742.