Bentleyville opened Saturday with more parking options

Bentleyville kicked off its 2017 season Saturday, Nov. 18, when Santa parachuted in from the skies above to make a grand entrance into Bayfront Festival Park. Bentleyville is open to the public at 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Bentleyville now has parking available on Garfield Avenue on Fridays and Saturdays, where guests can park and ride on a free shuttle right to Bentleyville. There is a $5 fee at all Bentleyville parking lots.