NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Curtis

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 8, 2014

MORTGAGOR: Cindy J Curtis, a single woman.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for North Shore Bank of Commerce, a corporation its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded September 10, 2014 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000458355.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated July 20, 2015 Recorded July 31, 2015, as Document No. A000463832.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100382000000476511

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: North Shore Bank of Commerce

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 604 7th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 06-105-0205

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West half (W 1/2) of Block Three (3), Courcy's Addition to Cloquet; except the Southerly 180 feet thereof, Carlton County, Minnesota. PIN# 06-105-0205

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $90,333.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $102,604.31

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 30, 2018 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on July 30, 2018 unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

"THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED."

Dated: November 27, 2017

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

19 - 17-005098 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.