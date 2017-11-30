Search
    TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP

    NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION

    Twin Lakes Township intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes construction of a water distribution system. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to Twin Lakes Township, 3176 County Road 103, Barnum, MN 55707.

    Susan M. Chapin, Clerk

    Twin Lakes Township

    November 27, 2017

