TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION
Twin Lakes Township intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes construction of a water distribution system. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to Twin Lakes Township, 3176 County Road 103, Barnum, MN 55707.
Susan M. Chapin, Clerk
Twin Lakes Township
November 27, 2017