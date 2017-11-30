Search
    CITY OF CARLTON NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    The City of Carlton intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes a new water treatment plant, supply well and improvements to the water distribution system.

    Any comments regarding this application should be submitted in writing to:

    City of Carlton

    PO Box 336

    Carlton, MN 55718

    email - clerk@cityofcarlton.com

