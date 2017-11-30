CITY OF CARLTON NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION
CITY OF CARLTON
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION
The City of Carlton intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes a new water treatment plant, supply well and improvements to the water distribution system.
Any comments regarding this application should be submitted in writing to:
City of Carlton
PO Box 336
Carlton, MN 55718
email - clerk@cityofcarlton.com