IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION OF LAND

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

In the Matter of the Petition of:

U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association ND,

In Relation to Certificate of Title No. 8644 issued for Land in the County of Carlton and State of Minnesota and legally described as:

South Half of Lot Six (6), Block Fourteen (14), Village, now City of Cloquet, Minnesota as originally registered on the 6th day of August, 1952 at 4:00 O'Clock P.M., File No. 2614, pursuant to an order of District Court, Eleventh Judicial District, County of Carlton, State of Minnesota, dated August 5, 1952, subject to a public alley along the North side thereof, and which premises are also described as follows, to-wit: Commencing at an iron pipe in concrete monument at the intersection of the North line of "A" Avenue with the West lines of Chestnut Street; thence South 01 degrees 11 minutes West along the West line of Chestnut Street a distance of 246.13 feet to a point; thence South 89 degrees 11 minutes 30 seconds East a distance of 64 feet to an iron pipe at the Southwest corner of said Block 14, being the point of beginning; thence continuing South 89 degrees 11 minutes 30 seconds East in the same straight line along the North line of Avenue "B" a distance of 60.28 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 01 degrees 12 minutes 15 seconds East a distance of 98.57 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 89 degrees 35 minutes 45 seconds West along the South line of a 10 foot alley a distance of 60.33 feet to an iron pipe on the East line of Chestnut Street; thence South 01 degrees 11 minutes West along the East line of Chestnut Street a distance of 98.06 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.136 acres.

TO: Shawn A. Speed, Diane J. Speed, Louis Kneisel and Tracy Zuk

Upon receiving and filing the Report of the Examiner of Titles in the above entitled matter:

IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 21st day of December, 2017, at 1:45 pm, Room _____ of the Carlton County Government Center, Carlton, MN, and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows:

That the Registrar of Titles of Carlton County, upon the filing of a certified copy of this Order, cancel Certificate of title No. 8644 and enter a new certificate of title for the land therein described in favor of U.S. Bank National Association as successor by merger of U.S. Bank National Association ND, 4801 Frederica St, Owensboro, KY 42301, subject to the existing recitals and free from all memorials now appearing on the present Certificate of Title, the last of which is Document No. T000038074, and free also from the memorial of this Order.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED, That this order be served: (a) at least 10 days before the hearing upon the above-named parties residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of Summons in a civil action; (b) at least 14 days before the hearing upon each of the above-named non-residents by sending a copy of this order to the non-resident's post office address, by registered or certified mail, return receipt requested; (c) upon each of the above-named parties who cannot be found by two weeks published notice and by sending a copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the last known address of the party and by sending another copy of this Order at least 14 days before the hearing by first class mail to the address of such party as stated on the Certificate of Title if an address is so stated, (d) upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat. Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. §5.25.

Approved: Examiner of Titles

By: /s/ John M. Gassert

Dated: 11/7/2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Robert Macaulay

Judge of District Court

Michael R. Sauer

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300 (Phone)

(651) 209-33369 (Fax)

File ID No. 036176F01

Attendance is not required at said time except to object to the entry of the above-described Order.