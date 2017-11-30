NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Dupuis-Holshouser

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 29, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $193,325.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Sheri A. Dupuis-Holshouser, a single woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for Residential Finance Corporation, an Ohio corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on April 4, 2013 as Document Number A000449757 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on October 30, 2015 as Document Number A000465495 in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Carlton, State of Minnesota, and is described as follows: The South 4 acres of the Easterly 13 1/3 acres of the South half of the East half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 49, North of Range 18, West of the fourth principal meridian, except any part of the land described as follows: the South half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, section 25, township 49, range 18, except the Easterly 440 feet of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter which may lay within the boundaries of the South 4 acres of the Easterly 13 1/3 acres of the South half of the East half of the Northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 49, Range 18, Carlton County, Minnesota.

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 955 REPONEN ROAD, CLOQUET, MN 55720

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $196,766.84

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Residential Finance Corporation, a Ohio corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 92-010-4806

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100189300003012700

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 23, 2018 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Carlton County Sheriff's Office, 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on July 23, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: November 22, 2017

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

*Corbin C. Smith, Esq.*

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(17-1229-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.