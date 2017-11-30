Notice is hereby given that the Perch Lake Town Board will host an informational meeting at the Perch Lake Town Hall during the next regular Town Board meeting to be held:

DATE: Monday, Dec. 11, 2017

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

PLACE: Perch Lake Town Hall

2779 Big Lake Road

Cloquet, MN 55720

The meeting will highlight the following aspects of construction of the new fire hall - schematic design, location, project costs and estimated tax impact on Perch Lake residents.

Perch Lake Township is a member of the Cloquet Area Fire District. The Town Board encourages its residents to attend this important meeting.

Lora Eames, Town Clerk

(218-391-9178)