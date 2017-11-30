Search
    PERCH LAKE TOWNSHIP - Notice of Informational Meeting regarding Construction of New Station 1 Fire Hall Headquarters

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    PERCH LAKE TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

    Notice of Informational Meeting regarding Construction of New Station 1 Fire Hall Headquarters in Cloquet for the Cloquet Area Fire District

    Notice is hereby given that the Perch Lake Town Board will host an informational meeting at the Perch Lake Town Hall during the next regular Town Board meeting to be held:

    DATE: Monday, Dec. 11, 2017

    TIME: 7:00 p.m.

    PLACE: Perch Lake Town Hall

    2779 Big Lake Road

    Cloquet, MN 55720

    The meeting will highlight the following aspects of construction of the new fire hall - schematic design, location, project costs and estimated tax impact on Perch Lake residents.

    Perch Lake Township is a member of the Cloquet Area Fire District. The Town Board encourages its residents to attend this important meeting.

    Lora Eames, Town Clerk

    (218-391-9178)

