NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Engele

YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. Default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated November 30, 2004, executed by Leroy A. Engele and Bette J. Engele, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to First Community Bank, as Mortgagee, and filed for record December 1, 2004, as Document No. A000387908, in the Office of the County Recorder of Carlton County, Minnesota. The land described in the Mortgage is not registered land.

2. The Mortgage has been assigned as follows: None.

3. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was Fifty Thousand and 00/100 Dollars ($50,000.00).

4. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof.

5. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes.

6. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any paid by the holder of the Mortgage is Thirty-Four Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-One and 81/100 Dollars ($34,231.81).

7. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the land described as follows:

The West 660 feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW ¼ of SE ¼), Section Twenty (20), Township Forty-six (46) North, Range Twenty-one (21) West, of the Fourth Principal Meridian, lying North of Highway No. 27, Carlton County, Minnesota.

Physical Address: 6993 Hwy 27, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783.

Parcel ID Number: 75-010-3225 and 75-010-3221

will be sold by the County Sheriff of Carlton County, Minnesota, at public auction on January 16, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Carlton County Sheriff's Office at 317 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, MN 55718.

8. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor's personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale.

9. If this is an owner occupied single-family dwelling, the premises must be vacated by July 16, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.

10. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR'S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

11. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Attorney for Mortgagee

or Assignee of Mortgage:

D. Sherwood McKinnis, I.D. No. 176898

McKinnis & Doom, P.A.

200 - 3rd Avenue NE, Suite 300

Cambridge, MN 55008

(763) 552-7777

First Community Bank

MORTGAGEE OR ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGE