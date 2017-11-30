Members present: Matthew Laveau, Janaki Fisher-Merritt, Tony Sheda, Renae House, Michelle Blanchard and Warren Weiderman.

It should be noted that Hiring Committee members Nichole Rowland and Lisa Jurek were present at the table for this meeting as well.

MOTION by Blanchard seconded by House to approve the agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

DISCUSSION: Board Chair Matthew Laveau reported that Adam Nelson has accepted the Interim Superintendent position pending contract negotiation and will start on January 2, 2018. Current Superintendent, Kimberly Belcastro, has agreed to stay in the Superintendent position through the end of December 2017 and will work with Adam Nelson as needed in the new year.

MOTION to approve hiring Adam Nelson as Interim Superintendent is tabled for the regular November Board meeting.

Other:

The Business Manager position offered to one of the applicants.

Superintendent Belcastro discussed a progress report of the roof project currently underway.

ARCC is looking for School Board members who would like to be considered for their Governance Board.

MOTION by Weiderman seconded by Sheda to adjourn at 6:19 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Minutes approved at the November 20, 2017 regular meeting.