Board members - Hiring Committee: Matthew Laveau, Janaki Fisher-Merritt, Michelle Blanchard, Tony Sheda and Warren Weiderman.

Union representatives - Hiring Committee: Niki Rowland (Education Minnesota), Lisa Jurek (AFSCME)

Board member absent: Renae House

Second Interim Superintendent interviews were held with 2 applicants:

1. Rev Hillstrom -- 6:00 pm

2. Scott Anderson - 6:30 pm

One half hour was scheduled for each of these interviews. Board Chairman Laveau was the interview leader. All members of the Hiring Committee were engaged in conversation with the applicants during each applicant's allotted time.

The Board had received another application after the October 17 meeting. Board Chairman Laveau invited the applicant to an initial interview following the second interviews of two applicants. This applicant was asked the same questions as those applicants being interviewed at the October 17 meeting.

1. Adam Nelson - 7:00 pm

Mr. Nelson was asked to leave the room while the Board had a short discussion and then was brought back into the room for more interview conversation.

After all interviews were completed for the evening, discussion was held.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:10 p.m.

Minutes approved at the November 20, 2017 regular meeting.