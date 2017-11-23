STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

DISTRICT COURT

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 09-PR-17-2459

In Re: Estate of

WARREN LOWELL JOHNSON,

a/k/a WARREN L. JOHNSON,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 19, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of John W. Johnson, whose address is 968 Puype Road, Wrenshall, MN 55797, as personal representative of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Leslie Beiers

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

By Debra Thorstensen, Deputy

November 17, 2017

Attorney for Petitioner:

HANFT FRIDE, PA

Holly E. LaBoone-Haller

MN# 0395484

1219 - 14th Street

Cloquet, MN 55720

Telephone: 218/879-3333

email: hlh@hanftlaw.com