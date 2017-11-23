DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 09-PR-17-2462

Estate of

DOLORES M. MANDZIARA

a/k/a DOLORES MANDZIARA,

Decedent.

Notice is given that Frank R. Cali9guire, residing at 2049 Wallaceville road, Titusville, Pennsylvania 16354, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative ("Personal Representative") for the estate of Dolores M. Mandziara a/k/a Dolores Mandziara.

On November 17, 2017, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.

Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative's exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the personal Representative's filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.

BY THE COURT

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy

November 17, 2017

Attorney: Abagail Nouska

Firm: Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig, P.A.

Street: 813 Cloquet Avenue

City, State, Zip: Cloquet, MN 55720

Attorney License No: 0352597

Telephone: (218) 879-3363

FAX: (218) 879-4033

Email: anouska@cloquetlaw.com