    NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA

    By Julie Schulz Today at 8:00 a.m.

    STATE OF MINNESOTA

    COUNTY OF CARLTON

    SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

    DISTRICT COURT

    PROBATE DIVISION

    Court File No.: 09-PR-17-2462

    Estate of

    DOLORES M. MANDZIARA

    a/k/a DOLORES MANDZIARA,

    Decedent.

    Notice is given that Frank R. Cali9guire, residing at 2049 Wallaceville road, Titusville, Pennsylvania 16354, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative ("Personal Representative") for the estate of Dolores M. Mandziara a/k/a Dolores Mandziara.

    On November 17, 2017, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.

    Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative's exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the personal Representative's filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.

    BY THE COURT

    Amy Turnquist

    Court Administrator

    By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy

    November 17, 2017

    Attorney: Abagail Nouska

    Firm: Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig, P.A.

    Street: 813 Cloquet Avenue

    City, State, Zip: Cloquet, MN 55720

    Attorney License No: 0352597

    Telephone: (218) 879-3363

    FAX: (218) 879-4033

    Email: anouska@cloquetlaw.com

