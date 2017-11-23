NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 09-PR-17-2462
Estate of
DOLORES M. MANDZIARA
a/k/a DOLORES MANDZIARA,
Decedent.
Notice is given that Frank R. Cali9guire, residing at 2049 Wallaceville road, Titusville, Pennsylvania 16354, is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative ("Personal Representative") for the estate of Dolores M. Mandziara a/k/a Dolores Mandziara.
On November 17, 2017, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative's exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the personal Representative's filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60-day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.
BY THE COURT
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy
November 17, 2017
Attorney: Abagail Nouska
Firm: Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig, P.A.
Street: 813 Cloquet Avenue
City, State, Zip: Cloquet, MN 55720
Attorney License No: 0352597
Telephone: (218) 879-3363
FAX: (218) 879-4033
Email: anouska@cloquetlaw.com