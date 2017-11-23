PERCH LAKE TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE NO. 2017-01

The Town Board adopted Ordinance No. 2017-01 allowing the use of all-terrain vehicles on the shoulders of Town roads within Perch Lake Township. The Ordinance imposes certain limitations on such use and provides that the Town Board may direct the posting of signs to restrict use on Town roads as it determines is appropriate. A copy of the entire ordinance is available for inspection at the Cloquet Public Library and may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk.