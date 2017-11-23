NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS - Misgen
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARLTON
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 09-PR-17-2393
In Re: Estate of
DIANE MARIE MISGEN,
a/k/a DIANE M. MISGEN,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 12/12/2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent's heirs, and for the appointment of Carrie Umpierre, whose address is 5747 St. Louis River Road, Hermantown, MN 55810, as personal representative of the Decedent's estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent's estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent's estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent's estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Robert E. Macaulay, Jr.
Judge of District Court
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy
November 14, 2017
Attorney for Petitioner:
HANFT FRIDE, PA
Holly E. LaBoone-Haller
MN# 0395484
1219 - 14th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
Telephone: 218/879-3333
email: hlh@handtlaw.com