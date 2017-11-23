MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE CERTIFICATE OF ASSUMED NAME

1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: MS. CHRISTMAS FOR ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES IN FOSTER HOMES, NURSING HOMES, AND ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

2. Principal Place of Business: 214 - 7th St, #2, Cloquet, MN 55720

3. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Paula Jean Maki, 214 - 7th St., #2, Cloquet, MN 55720

4. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

/s/ Paula Jean Maki, Project Manager

ms.christmas.charity@aol.com

pjmaki87891966@gmail.com

October 11, 2017