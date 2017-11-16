NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the District Board of the Cloquet Area Fire and Ambulance Taxing District, Minnesota (the "District") will meet on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at or after 6:00 p.m. at the Cloquet City Hall, 1307 Cloquet Avenue in Cloquet, Minnesota, in part to hold a public hearing concerning (1) the issuance of general obligation bonds (the "Bonds"). The Bonds will be in an amount not to exceed $14,000,000 to construct a new structure to house the fire department and ambulance service for the District; and (2) the proposal to adopt a capital improvement plan therefore pursuant to Minnesota States Section 475.521.

All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above.

If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the Bonds, signed by voters equal to five percent of the votes cast in the District in the last general election, is filed with the District Fire Chief within 30 days after the public hearing (i.e., by January 13, 2018), the District may issue the Bonds only after obtaining approval of a majority of voters voting on the question at an election.

A copy of the plan is available for inspection in the District Fire Chief's Office, 2801 Dewey Avenue, Cloquet, Minnesota, 55720. Questions or comments may be directed to the District Fire Chief's Office at 218-499-4274.

All interested persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing either orally or in writing, or may file written comments with the District Fire Chief before the hearing.

Dated: October 18, 207

BY ORDER OF THE DISTRICT

BOARD OF THE CLOQUET

AREA FIRE AND AMBULANCE

TAXING DISTRICT, MINNESOTA

/s/ Kevin Schroeder,

Fire Chief