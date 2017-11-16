NOTICE OF CAFD PUBLIC HEARING - Property Tax
NOTICE OF CAFD PUBLIC HEARING
The Cloquet Area Fire District will hold a public hearing on its budget and the amount of property tax it is proposing to collect to pay for the costs of services the District will provide in 2018.
All District residents are invited to attend the public hearing to express their opinions on the budget and proposed tax levy for 2018. The hearing will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cloquet City Hall, located at 1307 Cloquet Avenue, Cloquet, MN.
Kevin M. Schroeder
District Fire Chief