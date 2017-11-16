NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE - Danielson

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 4, 2013

MORTGAGOR: Joshua N. Danielson, a single man.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for North Shore Bank of Commerce.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded March 21, 2013 Carlton County Recorder, Document No. A000449411.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Branch Banking and Trust Company. Dated September 5, 2017 Recorded October 17, 2017, as Document No. A000476949.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT'S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100382000000040309

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: North Shore Bank of Commerce

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Branch Banking and Trust Company

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2893 Shady Lane, Carlton, MN 55718

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 45-036-1480

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The West Half of Northeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (W 1/2 of NE 1/4 of NW 1/4), Section Nine (9), Township Forty-Seven (47) North, Range Seventeen (17) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Carlton County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carlton

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $127,645.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $119,758.13

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2nd Floor, Carlton, MN 55718-0530

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys' fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on July 9, 2018, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None

Dated: November 6, 2017

Branch Banking and Trust Company

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

108 - 17-006505 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.