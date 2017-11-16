STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARLTON

SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 09-PR-17-2371

Estate of

NORMA LOUISE GAULT

a/k/a NORMA L. GAULT

a/k/a NORMA GAULT,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 12, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Carlton, Minn., for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent and for the appointment of Dennis Gault and Paul Gault, whose addresses are 2601 - 35th Avenue NE, St. Anthony Village, Minnesota 55418 and 2487 - 50th Avenue, Osceola, Wisconsin 54020 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT:

Robert E. Macaulay Jr.

Judge of District Court

Amy Turnquist

Court Administrator

By Stefanie Higgins, Deputy

November 8, 2017

Attorney for: Petitioners

Name: Abagail Nouska

Firm: Rudy, Gassert, Yetka, Pritchett & Helwig, P.A.

Street: 813 Cloquet Avenue

City, State, Zip: Cloquet, MN 55720

Attorney License No: 0352597

Telephone: (218) 879-3363

FAX: (218) 879-4033

Email: anouska@cloquetlaw.com