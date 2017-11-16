(November 1, 2017)

Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection:

a. Type of Proceeding: Extension of License Term

b. Project No.: P-2363-088

c. Date Filed: October 23, 2017

d. Licensee: Sappi Cloquet LLC

e. Name and Location of Project: Cloquet Hydroelectric Project, located on the St. Louis River in Carlton County, Minnesota.

f. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act, 16 USC 791a-825r.

g. Licensee Contact Information: Mr. Robert Schilling, Sappi North America, 2201 Avenue B, P.O. Box 511, Cloquet, MN 55720, Phone: (218) 879-0638, Email: Robert.Schilling@SAPPI.com and Ms. Nancy J. Skancke, NJS Law PLC, 1025 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20036, Phone: (202) 327-5460, Email: njskancke@njs-law.com.

h. FERC Contact: Mr. Ashish Desai, (202) 502-8370, Ashish.Desai@ferc.gov

i. Deadline for filing comments, motions to intervene and protests, is 30 days from the issuance date of this notice by the Commission. The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file motions to intervene, protests, comments, and recommendations, using the Commission's eFiling system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/efiling.asp. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/ecomment.asp. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, please send a paper copy to: Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20426. The first page of any filing should include docket number P-2363-088.

j. Description of Proceeding: The licensee, Sappi Cloquet LLC, requests that the Commission extend the term of the license for the Cloquet Hydroelectric Project 10 years, from June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2035. The licensee is requesting the extension to align the license expiration date of the project with that of the St. Louis River Hydroelectric Project No. 2360. The Cloquet Project is located between the Knife Falls and Scanlon developments of the St. Louis River Project. The licensee states that the extension would allow it to coordinate its relicensing efforts with those of the St. Louis River Project to increase efficiency and evaluate the operational and environment impacts of the two projects in a comprehensive manner. The licensee's request includes comments from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service supporting the license extension.

k. This notice is available for review and reproduction at the Commission in the Public Reference Room, Room 2A, 888 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20426. The filing may also be viewed on the Commission's website at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/elibrary.asp. Enter the Docket number (P-2363-088) excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the notice. You may also register online at http://www.ferc.gov/docs-filing/esubscription.asp to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, call toll-free 1-866-208-3676 or e-mail FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov. For TTY, call (202) 502-8659.

l. Individuals desiring to be included on the Commission's mailing list should so indicate by writing to the Secretary of the Commission.

m. Comments, Protests, or Motions to Intervene: Anyone may submit comments, a protest, or a motion to intervene in accordance with the requirements of Rules of Practice and Procedure, 18 CFR 385.210, .211, and .214. In determining the appropriate action to take, the Commission will consider all protests or other comments filed, but only those who file a motion to intervene in accordance with the Commission's Rules may become a party to the proceeding. Any comments, protests, or motions to intervene must be received on or before the specified comment date for the particular application.

n. Filing and Service of Responsive Documents: Any filing must (1) bear in all capital letters the title "COMMENTS", "PROTEST", or "MOTION TO INTERVENE" as applicable; (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person protesting or intervening; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, motions to intervene, or protests must set forth their evidentiary basis and otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 4.34(b). All comments, motions to intervene, or protests should relate to the request to extend the license term. Agencies may obtain copies of the application directly from the applicant. A copy of any protest or motion to intervene must be served upon each representative of the applicant specified in the particular application. If an intervener files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency. A copy of all other filings in reference to this application must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed in the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance with 18 CFR 4.34(b) and 385.2010.

Nathaniel J. Davis, Sr.,

Deputy Secretary.