NOTES: Echo Chamber

Then, I got older and I think I got accustomed to thinking the way others thought I thought. In fact, I know that’s what I thought.

And I loved the secret of it:

“I think no one knows what I think.”

And the funnest of all was when people thought I thought a way I really didn’t think and thought they knew what I thought but didn’t, which didn’t/doesn’t stop folks from continuing to think what they think about what I think.

Then Zuckerberg came along and what everyone thinks is thoughtful is mostly thoughtless and visceral — the antithesis of thoughtfulness — and the viscera is spread around like the deer gut pile with the finches immediately sweeping in, chirping in unison, like a chorus of Sirens telling Odysseus to Stop Thinking What You Think and Come Over Here…and Think What I Tell You to Think…(or no sugar for you, Big Fella.)

And that’s what our hero did — he stopped thinking and acted viscerally.

Several thousand years after Homer told us all about it, it seems we haven’t evolved much. Here we are, refusing to think. Acting viscerally. Listening to the finches feasting on the same gut pile on which we feast. After a while it all tastes the same. Bile is bile. Tallow is tallow. Sinew is sinew. It all tastes the same.

… And by the time you’re reading this, we’ll have already acted, viscerally or thoughtfully and that’s not just what I think, but a quantifiable, knowable fact.

In the end, who’s running the show is not Him or Her or Them, but us and I don’t mean “us” but US, which is how it’s supposed to work, but sometimes doesn’t work well because, just as a healthy, capitalistic economic model depends on the sophistication of the general consumerate — constantly pushing the supply side to offer stuff that’s ever better, safer, cheaper, more available — a healthy democracy is utterly dependent on the sophistication of its electorate — constantly pushing those governing to better, fairer, safer, more reliable governance.

And the thing about sophistication of any kind is that it grows in a vibrant, wild, varied ecosystem. And fades, wilts and dies in a monochromatic, uni-dimensional one.

Now that the election is over, let’s promise, for a while, to listen and not talk. An echo chamber can’t live with just listening.

And a democracy can’t live with just talking.