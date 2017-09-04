Wright-Cromwell News: Aug. 31 2017

Richard M. "Rick" Hanson, 70, of Cloquet passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 in Sunnyside Health Care Center in Cloquet. A memorial service was held Aug. 25 in Atkins-Northland Funeral Home and inurnment will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.

It's that time of year when we see many families spending hours shopping for school supplies, clothes, shoes, etc. It's fun to watch them pouring over the supply lists from the schools. It could cost a small fortune to get a student ready for that first day of class and then if you have more kids your budget can really get stretched pretty thin. Let's hope all goes well for this year's students and that they look forward to another school year.

The Cromwell Area Community Club met Aug. 17. It was voted to change the meeting dates to the first Thursday of the month. The next meeting is Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Court. They also scheduled the fall steak fry for Sept. 22, due to home football game against McGregor. There are some important things to talk about at the next meeting, so hope you can make it! If you cannot make it, please send Debbie Switzer an update on your committee activity, etc. Everyone's input is needed as they move ahead with projects/plans!

There will be a special "Therapy Dogs" presentation and demonstration at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Wright Senior Center. Stress relief dogs are currently visiting hospitals, schools, and retirement homes. Come and learn about them!

Personally, I want to thank everyone for all the good wishes and congratulations on my recent Outstanding Senior Award. Remember it takes all of us to volunteer to make our community as great as it is. And we do have a lot of faithful volunteers.

Last week we celebrated National Senior Citizen Day with a memorial service at Villa Vista. This day was created as a day to support, honor and show appreciation to our seniors and to recognize their achievements. Their valuable contributions to our communities create better places to live. Take time to spend time the with seniors you know, and listen to their stories of wisdom and experience, gain from their hard-earned knowledge. For all they have achieved throughout life and for all they continue to accomplish, we owe older citizens our thanks and a heartfelt salute. We can best demonstrate our gratitude and esteem by making sure that our communities are good places in which to mature and grow older — places in which older people can participate to the fullest and can find the encouragement, acceptance, assistance, and services they need to continue to lead lives of independence and dignity. This Proclamation was signed on Aug. 19, 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

Here's a neat quote from George Burns: "By the time you're 80 years old, You've learned everything. You only have to remember it."

This Week's Events

• Friday, Sept. 1 — First home football game against North Woods at 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5 — School starts in Cromwell-Wright and most schools in Minnesota.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5 — All retired teachers and staff meet for breakfast at Country Inn at 10 a.m. Let's get together for a great gathering to share our memories.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5 — Home volleyball game against Lakeview Christian Academy.

• Wednesday, Sept. 6 — "Therapy Dogs" at the Wright Senior Center at 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 7 — CACC meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Cardinal Court. New members are welcome.

• Friday, Sept. 8 — Cromwell-Wright football game at Bigfork

That all the news from Lake Welcomebackstudentsandstaff. Be sure to get your kids registered if they are attending our school for the first time. I have heard there are enough students for the fourth grade to be split this year.